Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Myers Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $789.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

