Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Myers Industries Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.42 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $789.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Myers Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.
Institutional Trading of Myers Industries
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Myers Industries
Myers Industries Company Profile
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
