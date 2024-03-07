Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Down to $10.90

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $10.50. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 865,759 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,975,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 32.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

