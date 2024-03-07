NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Trading Down 4.1 %
NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.