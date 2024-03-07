NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NanoViricides

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in NanoViricides during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

