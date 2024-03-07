Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NTRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.36.
In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,494 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,874.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 891,442 shares of company stock worth $55,412,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 58,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
