National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 166,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 162,302 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

