Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.64. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 37,925 shares.
Natura &Co Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natura &Co
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Samsara Stock Nears Major Breakout Ahead of Upcoming Earnings
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Paymentus Is a Tech Stock You’re Going To Hear a Lot More About
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.