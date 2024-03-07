Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.64. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 37,925 shares.

Natura &Co Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

