NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

VYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.58.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

