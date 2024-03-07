Netcall’s (NET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netcall (LON:NET – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on the stock.

Netcall Price Performance

NET stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £149.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3,033.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. Netcall has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.07.

Insider Transactions at Netcall

In other news, insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18), for a total value of £589,620 ($748,343.70). Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

Featured Articles

