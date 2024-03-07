Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.74% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Neuronetics Trading Up 24.8 %

Shares of STIM opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 372,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neuronetics news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 372,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,434.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,611.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,619 shares of company stock worth $574,825. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 118,131 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,145,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 969,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 180,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,667,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

