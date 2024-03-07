New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.40. New Concept Energy has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

