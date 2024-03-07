New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 235,807 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $3,750,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,316,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $6,022,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.54. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

