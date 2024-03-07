New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.54. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 697.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

