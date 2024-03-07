New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.79. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 12,873,151 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.