NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.08% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEP opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $67.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. CIBC lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

