Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Nexxen International Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NEXN opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Nexxen International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.35 million, a P/E ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Nexxen International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.