Nicholas Castaldo Sells 165,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $88.74.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

