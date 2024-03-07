Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Raised to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NIC opened at $82.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.73. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $85.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

