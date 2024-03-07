Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Nikola Price Performance

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. Nikola has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $720.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

