Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKLA
Nikola Price Performance
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nikola
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.