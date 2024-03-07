Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Up to $5.87

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.87, but opened at $6.02. Nomura shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 553,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Nomura had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

