Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 53.02% and a net margin of 0.91%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

