Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 53.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY25 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

