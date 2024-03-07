Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JWN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

