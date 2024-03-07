Northern Trust Corp Acquires 901 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.40% of National Health Investors worth $31,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,220,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,215,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,539,000 after buying an additional 78,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,910,000 after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other National Health Investors news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, with a total value of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NHI

National Health Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NHI opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.