Northern Trust Corp Buys 128,304 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,917 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,304 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Popular worth $31,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 5.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Popular by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 51.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Popular by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Price Performance

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

