Northern Trust Corp Has $31.59 Million Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,229 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.71% of AZEK worth $31,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in AZEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after purchasing an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,449,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,457,075.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AZEK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price target on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

