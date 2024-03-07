NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.71.

NRG stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

