NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.95. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 21,094 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

