NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,253,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,953,949 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $3.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NuScale Power Trading Down 6.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $1,436,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

