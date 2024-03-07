NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $251.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $259.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

