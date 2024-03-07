NXP Semiconductors’ (NXPI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Shares of NXPI opened at $251.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $259.49. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,833 shares of company stock worth $3,464,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

