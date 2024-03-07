O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,515 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $50,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth $204,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In related news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $204.50 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.44 and its 200 day moving average is $173.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LANC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LANC

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.