O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $520,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,555 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $710,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 278.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.21 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $156.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

