Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.94

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.94 and traded as high as $25.05. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 8,832 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.11.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

