On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $35.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONON shares. TheStreet raised shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 18.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONON opened at $32.64 on Monday. ON has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.18.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

