OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of OneMain worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

