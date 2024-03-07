OPKO Health (OPK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) in the last few weeks:

3/1/2024 – OPKO Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2024 – OPKO Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – OPKO Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – OPKO Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPK stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.80. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,904,867.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,393,015 shares of company stock worth $7,041,069. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

