Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orezone Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.98.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
