Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Pi Financial

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Pi Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orezone Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.98.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORE

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.