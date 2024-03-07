Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading Down 3.2%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 28,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 324,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ostin Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.