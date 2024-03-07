Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $2.01. Outokumpu Oyj shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 605 shares traded.

Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.