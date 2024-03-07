Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases £49,778.92 in Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera bought 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($63,179.24).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.74) on Thursday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -882.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.77.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.99).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.