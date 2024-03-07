Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Insider Purchases £49,778.92 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera bought 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($63,179.24).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock opened at GBX 137.40 ($1.74) on Thursday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -882.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 158.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.81) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.99).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.