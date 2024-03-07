PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $135.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.96.

Get PACCAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 1.2 %

PCAR stock opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.