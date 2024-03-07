Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
