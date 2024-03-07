PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 672.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,244,000 after buying an additional 25,105,756 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,295,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 443,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,207,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.