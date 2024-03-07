PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $49.84.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.