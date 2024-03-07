PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.
Shares of PAR opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $49.84.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.
