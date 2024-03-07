Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of POU opened at C$27.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 35.89%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

