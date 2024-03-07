Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Shares of PASG opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.32. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

