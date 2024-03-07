Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Passage Bio Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Passage Bio Company Profile
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
