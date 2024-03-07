Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 24,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 158,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
