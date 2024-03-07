Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.73. Approximately 24,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 158,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Peakstone Realty Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 216.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The business had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKST. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

