Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

PSO has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Pearson has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.1987 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,884,000 after purchasing an additional 352,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pearson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,413,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pearson by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after acquiring an additional 397,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pearson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 84,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

