Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.87

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and traded as low as $17.44. Pennon Group shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 18,453 shares.

Pennon Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

