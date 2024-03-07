Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.83.

Get Pentair alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $80.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.